LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The fight to have undocumented immigrants included in the U.S. Census is continuing, with California Attorney General Xavier Becerra still determined to challenge President Donald Trump’s plan to exclude such individuals from the official count.
The population count is used to determine state seats in the House of Representatives, meaning that if undocumented immigrants are not counted, their voices may not be heard on the local and national levels, advocates argue.
Last month, California led a brief to the Supreme Court to pushed back on Trump’s attempt to not have a full census count that includes those illegally present in the country, as previously done.
The cities of Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Los Angeles County and the Los Angeles Unified School District joined the state of California in its legal effort, demanding that the federal government include undocumented immigrants in the census count to determine congressional representatives and boundaries.
Becerra is President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for health and human services secretary.
