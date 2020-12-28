Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An Amazon delivery truck was reported stolen Monday.
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s sergeant at the Norwalk station was flagged down after an Amazon driver said his “loaded” truck had been stolen, authorities announced.
Approximately 15 minutes ago, a Norwalk Sergeant was flagged down by an Amazon driver stating his loaded Amazon truck was stolen. Let's do our part in outsmarting car thieves. #Norwalk #LaMiradaPS #Whittier #Community #LASD pic.twitter.com/XWObFUchVb
— LASD Norwalk Station (@NorwalkLASD) December 28, 2020
The estimated value of the theft was not disclosed.
