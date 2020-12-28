Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man and woman were rescued after getting trapped in the Los Angeles River in the Atwater Village area during the early Monday morning storm which brought flash flooding across the region.
L.A. Fire Department crews pulled the two stranded people to safety at around 3:30 a.m. out of the L.A. River just off Glendale Boulevard.
The two were discovered stranded by passersby stranded on a small island in the river, the fire department said.
The LAFD Swift Water Rescue Team used an inflatable rescue boat to get them off the island.
It’s unclear exactly how the two got stranded, but the area is known for having several homeless encampments.