LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A cold front is expected to move into Southern California late Sunday, and bring with it the season’s first significant storm for the region.
Forecasters say that by Monday morning, a potential for thunderstorms will develop and brief periods of heavy downpour and small hail.
The rain is expected to stick around through Monday evening with preliminary rainfall totals varying from 0.50-1 inch for the coast and valleys, while the foothills and mountains could see up to 2 inches.
Snow levels will be between 4,000-5,000 feet. For areas above 5,000 feet, significant snowfall of 6-12 inches is anticipated and a few inches of snow for areas between 4,000-5,000 feet.
As a result, a winter storm warning is in effect for the mountains of San Bernardino, Los Angeles, Ventura and Riverside counties. A high surf advisory is also in place for most all coastal areas from Los Angeles to San Diego counties through Wednesday.
Drier conditions are anticipated by Tuesday with temperatures returning to the 60s.
