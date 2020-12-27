BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — A New Year’s Eve dinner party that was allegedly being promoted by a famous Beverly Hills restaurant is no longer a secret and officials are hoping to put a stop to the event.

La Scala, a gourmet Italian eatery, allegedly placed invitations in carry-out bags to gauge its customers’ interest in a “speak easy”-style party. The invitation reportedly said in part:

“Welcome back to the 20s’ Prohibition. … We are currently taking reservations for New Year’s Eve dinner. Inside. If this is something you’d be interested in, please let us know as soon as possible. If enough interest we’ll contact you back to secure a reservation. Please keep this discreet, but tell all your friends.”

But word of the event spread on social media, prompting Beverly Hills officials to step in. The Beverly Hills Police Department was even tagged on social media, and responded:

“Thank you for tagging the BHPD. Beverly Hills Code Enforcement is aware and will be handling this matter.”

Beverly Hills Public Information Officer Keith Sterling told City News Service, “The City has made direct contact with representatives of La Scala (on Dec 24) to confirm the conditions of the County’s Health Order.

“We understand this is an incredibly difficult time for all of our businesses, however the County Order does currently prohibit indoor and outdoor dining, including in the City of Beverly Hills.”

