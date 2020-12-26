Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – During the pandemic, most Christmas celebrations in Southern California were altered or canceled as a surge in coronavirus cases continues. But many still gave their friends and families gifts.
According to the National Retail Federation, the top present given for Christmas this year was gift cards. On average, people gave out three to four gift cards for the holiday.
The N.R.F. added about 22 percent of people surveyed said they end up losing their gift cards before they are able to use them.
The N.R.F. expects gift card sales this season to reach $27.5 billion
Unwanted gift cards can be sold or traded in here.