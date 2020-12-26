LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gas prices are rising again in Southern California.
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose for the 11th straight day, increasing seven-tenths of a cent to a little over $3.21. That is the highest it has been since September 23rd.
The Orange County average price rose four-tenths of a cent to a little over $3.19 a gallon. It is the highest amount since September 15th.
Last year, Governor Gavin Newsom launched an investigation to find out why gas prices were so high in California.
Name-brand retailers often say they charge more because their gasoline was of higher quality, but the report concluded that brand-name gas stations were “charging higher prices for what appears to be the same product.”
