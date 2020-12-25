LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A No-Burn Alert issued earlier this week has been extended through Saturday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the South Coast Air Basin.
The mandatory wood-burning ban will be in effect through 11:59 p.m. Saturday for residents of Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
The order does not apply to mountain communities above 3,000 feet in elevation, the Coachella Valley or the high desert.
Fine particles in wood smoke, also known as particulate matter, can get deep into the lungs and cause respiratory problems such as asthma.
Those who are caught violating the wood-burning ban, which applies to both indoor and outdoor settings, could face fines of up to $50 for the first offense, $150 or proof of installing a gas fireplace for the second offense and $500 for a third offense, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
