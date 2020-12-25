LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actor Shemar Moore, star of the drama “S.W.A.T.,” tested positive for the coronavirus this week.
The 50-year-old Moore revealed the diagnosis in an Instagram post Wednesday.
“I have COVID!!! Just found out moments ago, I am going to stay wrapping presents,” he wrote.
“I thought I had food poisoning…chills and aches all day today, still can smell, taste, no cough, no runny nose,” he went on.
Moore is best known for “The Young and the Restless,” on which he appeared in over 440 episodes beginning in 1994.
Los Angeles County is in the midst of a coronavirus surge. On Thursday, the county reported 148 new deaths from the disease, the highest single-day toll since the pandemic began.
The county has recorded 677,299 cases and 9,299 deaths from the disease.