By CBSLA Staff
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The Orange County Health Care Agency Thursday reported 3,490 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 138,310 cases and 1,782 deaths.

An ambulance is seen Dec. 16 outside of UCI Medical Center in Orange. (Photo by Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Health officials also reported a new record-high hospitalizations, with 1,893 COVID-19 patients hospitalized — a jump of 30 from Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 405 were being treated in intensive care units — also a pandemic high.

Health officials continued to urge people to stay home and refrain from gathering over the holiday weekend as the county’s state-adjusted ICU bed availability remained at zero.

The county’s adjusted daily case rate per 100,000 stood at 51.8 Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday, and the positivity rate held steady at 15.2%.

Next week, county officials will debut an app developed to help doctors and nurses track recipients of vaccines to ensure they get a booster shot and to monitor for side effects.

Orange County Supervisor Doug Chaffee said the app will be called Othena, an homage to the goddess of war Athena.

