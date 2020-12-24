SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The Orange County Health Care Agency Thursday reported 3,490 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 138,310 cases and 1,782 deaths.
Health officials also reported a new record-high hospitalizations, with 1,893 COVID-19 patients hospitalized — a jump of 30 from Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 405 were being treated in intensive care units — also a pandemic high.
Health officials continued to urge people to stay home and refrain from gathering over the holiday weekend as the county’s state-adjusted ICU bed availability remained at zero.
The county’s adjusted daily case rate per 100,000 stood at 51.8 Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday, and the positivity rate held steady at 15.2%.
Next week, county officials will debut an app developed to help doctors and nurses track recipients of vaccines to ensure they get a booster shot and to monitor for side effects.
Orange County Supervisor Doug Chaffee said the app will be called Othena, an homage to the goddess of war Athena.
