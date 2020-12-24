Comments
MONROVIA (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed inside a liquor store in Monrovia Wednesday night.
The shooting occurred at about 8:19 p.m. at Al’s Liquors at 412 W. Duarte Rd., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Officers arrived on scene to discover a man dead inside the store from a gunshot wound to the upper torso, the sheriff’s department reports. It’s unclear if the victim was a customer or employee. He was not immediately identified.
No arrests have been made and no suspects have been named. There was no word on a motive.
The circumstances that lead up to shooting were also not known. It’s unclear if the liquor store had surveillance video of the killing.
The sheriff’s department and Monrovia police are investigating.