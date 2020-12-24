CAMP PENDLETON (CBSLA) – A large brush fire erupted Thursday morning amid powerful Santa Ana winds near Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in northern San Diego County, forcing thousands of people to flee.
The Creek Fire broke out sometime before midnight Wednesday in the area of De Luz Road and Harris Trail, just north of the community of Fallbrook.
According to CAL Fire, the blaze then spread southwest onto Camp Pendleton’s land.
As of 5 a.m. Thursday, the fire had burned 500 acres and had zero containment. About 7,000 residents on the west side of Fallbrook have been ordered to evacuate.
Camp Pendleton issued mandatory evacuations for DeLuz Housing, Wounded Warrior Battalion, O’Niell Heights and Lake O’Niell Campground areas.
There was no word on a cause. It’s unclear if any structures have been damaged or destroyed.
Most of Southern California is under a red flag warning which expires at noon Thursday due to strong Santa Ana winds, coupled with low humidity and dry conditions.
#CreekFire on Camp Pendleton [update] Fire is 300 acres, 0% contained. Significant new evacuation orders for 7,000 residents on west side of Fallbrook (roughly south of Main Ave/S. Mission Rd). Please visit https://t.co/kFNyPzwgZX for the latest info. pic.twitter.com/TeoHoFSsNz
— CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) December 24, 2020