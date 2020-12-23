WHITTIER (CBSLA) — A woman was shot and killed by a man inside a Kohl’s department store in Whittier Tuesday evening, authorities said. The gunman remains on the loose.

The shooting occurred at around 5:30 p.m. at a store in the 15ooo block of Whittwood Lane.

According to Whittier police, a man and a woman started arguing near the registers when the man pulled out a gun and shot the woman.

He ran away on foot — leaving behind stunned and terrified customers and workers.

Police said the victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was hurt.

“It was chaos, from what I understand,” Officer Hugo Figueroa, A Whittier Police Department spokesperson, said. “A lot of people were in panic mode after they heard the gunshot, and saw the victim down on the ground.

Police believe the man and the woman knew each other and that the shooting may have been domestic in nature.

“She just called me crying,” Memo Torres, the father of a Kohl’s worker, told CBSLA. “She only heard shots, that’s it. She only heard just the gun going on.”

The suspect was described only as a Hispanic man with a shaved head, wearing a blue top and blue jeans. It’s unclear if police have obtained surveillance photo of the shooting.