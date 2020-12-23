LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gusty conditions were seen throughout Southern California on Wednesday, increasing the fire risk in the area.

The winds started to pick up mid-morning and strong winds were seen especially through areas like Ventura County, which was seeing double-digit wind speeds in Oxnard and other locations, according to forecasters.

Wind advisories were in place Wednesday night for portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through 12 p.m. Thursday.

Due to the strong Santa Ana winds that have returned to the area, there is also a red flag warning in place that brings with it a risk of critical fire behavior.

“This is the time to get set with assembling your emergency supply kit and knowing your evacuation route,” the National Weather Service said.

Much of Orange County will also be under a red flag warning through noon Thursday, with wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph expected in the Santa Ana Mountain canyons and low relative humidity.

Power customers with Southern California Edison in affected areas could potentially have their power shut off to help prevent wildfires that may spread if wind knocks over any energized powerlines.

As of late Wednesday evening, 8,916 SCE customers in Los Angeles County had their power temporarily turned off under the Public Safety Power Shutoff program and another 21,724 Los Angeles County customers were under consideration, along with nearly 10,000 in Orange County.

