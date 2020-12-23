LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man will spend 105-years-to-life in state prison for sexually abusing four children over a span of nearly 20 years, a state appeals court ruled after upholding the sentence.
Romelio Corelio Espinoza, 63, of Pomona was convicted in November 2017 of three counts of oral copulation or sexual penetration with a child 10 or younger and five counts of a lewd or lascivious act on a child under 14.
Espinoza had access to the children because he was very close to each of their families, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Espinoza contended in his latest appeal that the trial court failed to “adequately consider” his age at the time of his sentencing. The appellate court panel concluded that “the trial court did not abuse its discretion in imposing consecutive sentences despite appellant’s age.”
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)