LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A 68-year-old man who was struck by a car died last week from his injuries, police announced Wednesday.
The crash happened December 15 around 2:25 a.m. in the 1200 block of Long Beach Boulevard.
A driver of a 2012 Nissan Altima lost control of the car near Anaheim Street and hit the man as he was walking, then hit a tree, and a parked car before leaving the scene, according to officers with the Long Beach Police Department.
The man struck, who was from Long Beach, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, police said. The department was notified Wednesday that he died. His name has not been released by authorities.
The driver’s car was found deserted nearby after the crash, police said.
Anyone with information on the accident can call Long Beach Collision Investigation Detective Kevin Matter at 562-570-7355 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-8477.
