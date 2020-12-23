LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As a surge of COVID-19 cases continues in Los Angeles, public libraries are offering free outdoor Wi-Fi service in the parking lots of 32 county libraries.

Through funding from the Coronavirus Relief Fund Spending Plan, officials announced Wednesday that anyone will have access to Wi-Fi by parking in a designated spot and using their devices from their cars.

The Park & Connect program is also available to those without cars who sit within 25 feet of the library. These patrons are asked to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

Once within range, Wi-Fi can be accessed by clicking the network “CountyLibraryWiFi,” accepting the terms of the agreement, then closing and reopening a browser.

“We are adjusting our business model to ensure that we provide service to our customers during these trying times,” L.A. County Library Director Skye Patrick said. “Our doors may be closed due to the pandemic, but L.A. County Library is ensuring that its customers have the necessary tools to stay connected – whether it be for school, work, or enjoyment.”

To see a list of participating libraries, go here. Officials expect more libraries to be added to the Park & Connect program in 2021.

L.A. County Library officials are also operating 79 sidewalk service locations where customers ages 18 and older can check out laptops and hotspot kits to be used at home for three weeks, with the possibility to renew up to three times.

