LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 5,121 newly confirmed cases and 16 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 156,834 cases and 1,805 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 74,448 had recovered.
There were a reported 1,322 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 247 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 2,578 newly confirmed cases and 20 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 170,885 cases and 1,407 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 142,829 had recovered.
There were 1,635 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Tuesday, 327 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 751 newly confirmed cases and eight additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 32,895 cases and 224 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 29,177 had recovered and 3,494 were under active quarantine.
There were 327 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 67 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Wednesday evening, 1,510,136 Riverside County residents, 1,526,935 San Bernardino County residents and 637,815 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.