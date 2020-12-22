Comments
WILMINGTON (CBSLA) — A worker was rushed to the hospital early Tuesday after being injured by a blown transformer in Wilmington.
Firefighters were sent to 630 W. Harry Bridges Blvd., where they found the man out of the trench he had been working in, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A bystander told firefighters he suffered an electric shock when a high-voltage transformer blew.
The man was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
It’s not clear if the worker was employed by a public or private entity at this time, according to the LAFD. The area is part of the industrial Wilmington waterfront.
