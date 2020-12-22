Comments
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man suspected of assaulting his father with a metal object barricaded himself inside of a South Los Angeles home Tuesday night.
According to initial reports, when officers with the Los Angeles Police Department arrived on scene, the man began throwing knives and other weapons at the officers before locking himself in the home in the 800 block of West 55th Street.
The suspect remained barricaded into the evening and his father was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition. It was not immediately known if any officers were injured.