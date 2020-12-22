LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Help is needed to identify two men the LAPD says robbed two stores at gunpoint in one day in the Rampart area.
Both robberies happened on Dec. 5, according to the LAPD. In each incident, the two suspects pointed guns at store employees while demanding cash.
The first robbery happened at about 3 p.m. at a convenience store in the 1300 block of Temple Street. The second happened just before 8:30 a.m. at a discount store in the 2200 block of Beverly Boulevard, where also appeared to demand lottery tickets and other products from behind the cash register.
The getaway car was the same at both robberies, according to the LAPD – a brown or gray Chevy Malibu.
Both robbers were described as Hispanic men about 5-foot-8, 20 to 30 years old, with black hair and brown eyes. The first man was described as weighing 240 pounds with facial hair, and wore a red Golden State baseball cap, a gray shirt and black pants. The second man is about 150 pounds, and wore a dark-colored Lakers hat, a white shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about the robberies or the robbery suspects can contact Rampart Area gang detectives at (213) 484-3660.
