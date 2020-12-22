LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Marking a big win for Hollywood and the entertainment industry as a whole, the massive $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress Monday included $15 billion for movie theaters and live music venues.

The Save our Stages Act will provide federal money to independent movie theaters, independent music venues and comedy clubs, among others.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who co-sponsored it, told Variety Monday that the bill will include about $10 billion for music venues and $5 billion for other types of venues.

According to Klobuchar, these venues will be able to apply for grants through the Small Business Administration. Those who suffered revenue losses of 90% or more over the past year will be able to apply first, followed by those who suffered losses of 70% or more.

The relief bill also included a few items which were applauded by the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, including an extra $100 a week in unemployment for those with “nontraditional” jobs, such as actors and gig workers.

“The most immediate benefits are the restarting of the pandemic unemployment assistance benefits, $300 a week through March 14, for all eligible Americans,” Pamela Greenwalt , a spokesperson for SAG-AFTRA, said in a statement. “For those with nontraditional employment, like many SAG-AFTRA members, participating states will make an additional $100 available. SAG-AFTRA led the charge on this benefit for mixed-earners. Coupled with the $600 stimulus check, the funds can make a big difference for those out of work or struggling to get by.”

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) described to CBSLA Monday night who will be eligible for the extra $100.

“I was also able to get a provision I worked very hard on for mixed-income earners, an additional $100 a week, so those that have a mixture of W-2 income and independent contractor income don’t get left out, or get much less than they deserve,” Schiff told CBSLA.