NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Fire Department crews were working Monday night to extinguish a blaze at a commercial building in North Hollywood.
According to the department, the blaze started shortly after 9 p.m. as an outdoor rubbish fire that spread to the single-story building in the 5400 block of N. Tujunga Avenue before spreading to a second structure.
Shortly after arriving on the scene, fire crews took a defensive operation after the flames spread throughout the structure and the roof collapsed. More than 100 firefighters were assigned to the blaze.
The department said there were downed power lines that the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power were working to de-energize to mitigate the hazard.
By 10:30 p.m., fire crews had made good progress — extinguishing the bulk of the fire — according to LAFD.
According to LADWP, there were 1,183 customers without power at about 10:40 p.m. as a result of the blaze.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.