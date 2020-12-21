LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Beginning after Christmas, CVS Health is slated to start vaccinating thousands of residents at long-term care facilities in California against COVID-19.
The retail giant reported Monday that it has begun distributing and administering the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to 40,000 long-term care facilities nationwide, which include nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
CVS will begin distributing the vaccine to long-term care facilities in California on Dec. 28, it reported in a news release.
It expects to distribute the vaccine to 15,000 such facilities across California and vaccinate about 698,000 people.
The first Pfizer vaccines were administered in California beginning on Dec. 14.
Last week, California received 233,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. After it received FDA approval Friday, California was also expected to get another 672,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine by the end of the month.
In total, California is hoping to receive over 2 million doses by the end of December.
Currently, California is in Phase 1A of its COVID-19 distribution plan, which includes paid and unpaid healthcare workers as well as residents of nursing homes.
Last week, a 16-member state panel of medical experts recommended that essential workers be included in Phase 1B of the plan. Those include teachers, police officers, firefighters, corrections officers, transportation workers, grocery store workers and farm workers.