LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was killed and another person wounded in an East Los Angeles shooting on Monday night.
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Via Corona Avenue near East Beverly Boulevard.
Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds, said LASD Deputy Morgan Arteaga.
One of them was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital for surgery, according to officials.
It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or the victims’ relationship to the shooter, whose identity is unknown.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with details about the shooting is asked to call the homicide bureau of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500 or submit a tip anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
