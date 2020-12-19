PASADENA (CBSLA/CBS Sports) — The College Football Playoff Rose Bowl semifinal, which was set to be held in Pasadena, will be moved to Texas this year due to coronavirus concerns in California.

This is the first time the game will not be held in Pasadena since World War II.

The move to the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas was announced on Saturday evening by the Pasadena Tournament of Roses, as a result of the “growing number of COVID-19 cases in Southern California along with the inability to host player and coach guests at any game in California.”

“We are very grateful to Rose Bowl officials and the City of Pasadena,” executive director of CFP Bill Hancock said. “They have worked hard to listen to the concerns of the CFP, the teams that might have played there, and their state and government officials. The Tournament of Roses has acted in the best interest of the people who live in Southern California. And we’re grateful to Cotton Bowl and AT&T Stadium officials for their ability to make this late switch possible. Add this to the list of ways 2020 has demanded flexibility and last-minute accommodation from everyone in college football. Given all the complexities and difficulties involved, this is the best outcome for everyone concerned.”

The semifinal will still be played on January 1, but it is not yet clear whether it will still be called the “Rose Bowl,” which is co-owned by the Pasadena Tournament of Roses and the City of Pasadena, given the location change.