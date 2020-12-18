LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Rams placed safety Nick Scott and offensive lineman Bobby Evans on the reserve/COVID-19 list while three other players missed a second consecutive practice for precautionary reasons Friday.

When asked if either Scott or Evans had tested positive for the coronavirus, coach Sean McVay responded, “I can’t tell you if one was positive or if they were both high-contact traces. Out of respect for just that these things, I can’t go into the specifics. I think sometimes those things express themselves as they either come off or stay on that list.”

Being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list does not mean that a player has tested positive.

Scott and Evans, who were told to remain at home, will not play in Sunday’s game against the winless New York Jets at SoFi Stadium, McVay said.

Scott has played as a reserve in all 13 games this season. Evans has played as a reserve in five games but played just one snap in the past nine games.

According to McVay, both players have lockers near each other at the Rams’ training facility at California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks.

Linebacker Justin Hollins, outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and center Brian Allen, are expected to rejoin the team Saturday evening. They will play Sunday “as long as they remain asymptomatic and continue to test negative,” McVay said.

The Rams conducted their meetings virtually and limited the players’ time in the locker room on Friday, McVay said.

“We have taken all precautionary measures because we could have those guys come in the building today if we wanted to,” McVay said.

