SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County reported three additional coronavirus-related deaths on Friday and 2,594 newly diagnosed cases, continuing the grim trend of alarming COVID-19 numbers as the 11-county Southern California region’s ICU bed availability remains at 0% for the second consecutive day.
To date, county hospitals are treating 1,557 coronavirus patients, including 358 in intensive care, up from 1,519 and 343 the previous date, respectively. Both are new records.
Pfizer coronavirus vaccines are continuing to arrive in Orange County, and officials said they expect about 32,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week.
Along with the updated coronavirus numbers, Orange County has also recorded the first death of an infected inmate in its jails. Early Friday morning, murder defendant Eddie Lee Anderson, who was hospitalized Sunday for COVID-19, was pronounced dead.
