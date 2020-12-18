LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Friday released video of a road rage incident that killed a young mother and critically injured her son last month in hopes of identifying the driver involved.

According to police, 30-year-old Luciana Gonzalez and her 9-year-old son were standing at the intersection of 43rd Street and Hooper Avenue at about 6:35 p.m. Nov. 28 when they were struck by a Mitsubishi Outlander that was involved in a road rage incident.

Police said the collision happened after a suspect allegedly brandished a firearm at the driver of the Outlander, causing the driver to take evasive action — swerving around the vehicle to get away before crashing into another vehicle and striking the pair.

The driver of the Outlander remained at the scene, but told police they did not know who was chasing after them. The other vehicle stopped briefly at the scene of the crash before fleeing south on Central Avenue, police said.

Gonzalez and her son were both taken to a local hospital, where her son was admitted into the pediatric intensive care unit and expected to survive. Gonzalez died from her injuries at the hospital. She leaves behind her son and daughter.

“I miss my mom, and I really want my brother to get out of the hospital,” Gonzalez’s daughter said Friday as the family asked for the public’s help identifying the driver allegedly responsible for the fatal crash.

Police said they were looking for a black Chevy or GMC SUV with aftermarket LED style head and fog lamps with red running lights.

Anyone with information was asked to call LAPD Central Traffic Division detectives at 213-833-3746.