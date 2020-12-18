Comments
VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — Fire crews were battling a large structure fire in Van Nuys on Friday night.
The blaze was burning in a central unit of a row of commercial businesses in the 7900 block of Haskell Avenue, just south of Roscoe Boulevard near the 405 Freeway, in Van Nuys, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
There was no word of any injuries or the cause of the fire.
At last check, crews seemed to have gotten the flames under control, but there was still considerable smoke coming from the building.
