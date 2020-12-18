LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and Ventura counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday, while San Bernardino County reported new cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 8,244 newly confirmed cases and 36 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 141,062 cases and 1,744 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 72,008 had recovered.
There were a reported 1,092 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 224 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 6,658 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 151,113 cases. Of those who contracted the illness, 121,806 had recovered and 1,323 had died.
There were 1,492 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Thursday, 291 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 715 newly confirmed cases and three additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 29,358 cases and 210 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 25,837 had recovered and 3,311 were under active quarantine.
There were 263 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 59 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Friday evening, 1,418,624 Riverside County residents, 1,429,721 San Bernardino County residents and 605,831 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.