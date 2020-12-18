LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Local members of the California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will help distribute thousands of toys at Freedom Christian Center’s annual Santa’s Rockin Christmas Toy Drive.
The drive-thru event will feature a wonderland experience, a photo booth opportunity with Santa Claus, and culminate with a free toy for each child.
Meanwhile, Heart For The City, Freedom Christian Center’s food distribution outreach, will provide Christmas dinners to the first 350 families.
The event will take place on Saturday, December 19 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 13808 Imperial Hwy in Santa Fe Springs.
Freedom Christian Center was established in 2002 by Pastor Jason Lozano and Pastor Liz Lozano in Whittier, California.
Heart For The City is a weekly food distribution that has impacted 67,000 families since March 2020.