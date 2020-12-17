Comments
GLENDORA (CBSLA) – Two drivers were killed and a third person was injured in a violent multivehicle wreck on the 210 Freeway in Glendora just after midnight Wednesday.
The crash involving at least six cars occurred on the eastbound 210 Freeway, just west of the 57 Freeway, at about 12:15 a.m. Thursday, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesperson on scene.
Two drivers were killed and a third driver was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, CHP said. No names were released.
The circumstances and cause of the wreck were under investigation.
Only one lane was open in both the eastbound and westbound directions of the freeway while crews cleared the mangled wreckage.