LeBron James, Anthony Davis Appear In First Preseason Game Since Winning TitleThe two stars played their first game, less than a week before the start of the regular season, and just over two months after winning the title, marking the shortest offseason in NBA history.

'I Was So Proud Of Our Team': USC Athletic Director, Mike Bohn On UCLA Game, Upcoming Oregon FaceoffUSC Athletic Director Mike Bohn and Jim Hill discuss the Pac-12 Championship game between USC and Oregon, USC's victory over UCLA, Coach Clay Helton and much more

Rams Can Clinch Playoff Berth With Win Over Hapless Jets This WeekendThe Rams road back to the playoffs is simple. Beat the winless Jets this week and you're in. The division or a potential one seed? Things are a little more complicated.