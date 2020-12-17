LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Jeremy Bulloch, the British actor who played iconic “Star Wars” bounty hunter Boba Fett, has died at the age of 75, according to reports.
Bulloch is said to have died peacefully in a London hospital following complications from a longtime battle with Parkinson’s disease, a spokesperson told Variety.
Born in Leicestershire in 1945, Bulloch began acting as a young teen in commercials and films, including “Summer Holiday” alongside Cliff Richard.
AS Boba Fett in 1980’s “The Empire Strikes Back” and 1983’s “Return of the Jedi”, Bulloch inhabited a role that went to to become one of the franchise’s most recognizable characters.
Actor Daniel Logan, who played a young version of Boba Fett in 2002’s “Attack Of The Clones”, mourned Bulloch’s passing with an undated photo of the two actors.
Logan wrote: “IT BRINGS ME TO TEARS TO ANNOUNCE JEREMY BULLOCH HAS PAST AWAY. RIP LEGEND I’LL NEVER FORGET ALL YOU’VE TAUGHT ME.!! I’LL LOVE YOU FOREVER.!!”
Bulloch is survived by his wife, three sons, and ten grandchildren, according to the family.