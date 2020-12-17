LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As we have been reporting about the terrible number of COVID cases hitting Southern California, we here at CBS2 and KCAL9 have lost one of our own to this pandemic.

Our longtime lighting director, Danny McElroy passed away yesterday after battling COVID-19.

The brilliance you see on all of our sets is the work of Danny. He was an absolute master at what he did, bringing our sets to life and making our anchors shine. In fact, he was well known and highly regarded by colleagues across the television industry, lending his expertise to other CBS stations across the country, like New York, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco and Sacramento. Danny also worked on the Academy Awards.

But, Danny was much more than his job. All of us remember him as kind, generous, and above all, a true friend.

He is survived by his wife Anna and his daughter Talli. We send them all of our love and support today and every day.

We miss you, Danny.