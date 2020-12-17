LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Thursday.
Riverside County health officials reported 8,205 newly confirmed cases and 42 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 132,818 cases and 1,708 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 71,539 had recovered.
There were a reported 1,054 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 216 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 9,383 newly confirmed cases and 19 additional fatalities, bringing the countywide total to 144,455 cases and 1,323 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 120,570 had recovered.
There were 1,458 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, 285 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 731 newly confirmed cases and three additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 28,643 cases and 207 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 25,254 had recovered and 3,182 were under active quarantine.
There were 249 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 55 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Thursday evening, 1,403,242 Riverside County residents, 1,405,918 San Bernardino County residents and 600,429 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.