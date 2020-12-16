LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Leaked audio caught actor Tom Cruise yelling at crew members on the set of the newest installment of the “Mission Impossible” franchise for allegedly not following coronavirus safety protocols.
According to Variety, the confrontation occurred on the set of “Mission: Impossible 7” in England.
The 58-year-old Cruise allegedly saw a couple crew members standing too close to one another while in front of a computer screen.
In the audio, which was obtained by The Sun, Cruise can be heard yelling, “We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us…I’m on the phone with every f—- studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs you m—–f—–. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever. And if you don’t do it you’re fired. And if I see you do it again you’re f—– gone.”
It’s unclear exactly when the outburst occurred. The latest “Mission Impossible” film has already faced numerous delays because of the pandemic. In October, shooting was delayed after 12 crewmembers tested positive for COVID-19 in Italy.
The film is slated to be released in November of 2021.