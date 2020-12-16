LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two rescue dogs have been added to the Los Angeles County Fire Department search and rescue team, the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation announced Tuesday.
Bond, a 2-year-old black Labrador Retriever, and Mattis, a 2-year-old German Shepherd Dog/Belgian Malinois mix, were added to Urban Search and Rescue California Task Force 2, the foundation reported.
“Now, they join the ranks of two- and four-legged heroes across the country who are ready to search for survivors in the aftermath of a disaster,” an official with the foundation said in a news release.
“In the next year, each handler and search dog team will work together every day, honing their skills, growing their incredible bond, and preparing for certification to make them deployable with their fire departments and task forces.”
Mattis, who is said to be “obsessed with the rope toy” makes him “a perfect fit for a career as a search dog,” the foundation said.
Bond was originally with Dogs for Better Lives —a fellow non-profit organization that professionally trains service and companion dogs in Central Point, Oregon, before having a career change to SDF’s program due to his high energy.
“While that character trait isn’t ideal for work as an assistance dog, it makes them perfect for search and rescue work,” SDF said.
The National Disaster Search Dog Foundation rescues dogs and trains them to work with first responders.
