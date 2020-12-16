LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One person was shot and killed in Baldwin Hills outside a Target on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened at 3535 South La Cienega Boulevard around 3:20 p.m.
Los Angeles Police Department officials described it as an apparent robbery attempt.
The victims were sitting in a white Mazda when shots were fired, hitting the passenger only, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition before he was pronounced dead.
According to LAPD Officer Mike Lopez, a man walked up to the vehicle and attempted to rob the victim, then shot at him “several times.” The driver was not injured.
No suspect descriptions were immediately provided.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)