GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — Diocese of Orange Bishop Kevin W. Vann has tested positive for coronavirus and currently has mild symptoms, a spokeswoman for the diocese confirmed Wednesday.

Contact tracing indicated that Vann was infected by a “member of his support team,” his office said.

Those who have been in contact with Vann have were notified.

According to diocese spokeswoman Tracey Kincaid, Vann was in quarantine before receiving his diagnosis. Kincaid mentioned that Vann will continue to work from home, she added.

“Bishop Vann would like to remind the public to take any and all steps necessary to protect themselves and their families,” Kincaid said in a statement from the diocese.

“The clergy of the diocese will also continue to exercise precautions and follow the Orange County Health Care Agency guidelines.”

All in-person events and appearances have been canceled and Vann will refrain from any public events until cleared to do so by his doctor, Kincaid said.

Vann asked the public to pray for health care providers and others infected with the virus and emphasized again that he, as well as other bishops from the California Catholic Conference, have concluded that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are “morally acceptable” and that the public should get shots when they are available.

