LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man believed to behind nearly two dozen incidents of sexual battery in the Westwood area has been arrested, according to the LAPD.
Derrick Kim, 32, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexual battery, after undercover detectives saw him grope the breasts of a 50-year-old homeless woman, according to LAPD officials.
Los Angeles and UCLA police believe Kim to be behind a reported 23 misdemeanor sexual batteries around UCLA and Westwood Plaza since Oct. 23. In almost all of the reported crimes, the suspect approached a lone woman from behind, fondled her breasts or buttocks, then would run from the scene. The suspect was always described as wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a surgical-style mask that concealed his face.
Working with UCLA police, undercover detectives from the LAPD’s West LA narcotics enforcement detail began surveillance on Kim. The detectives were still gathering information on Kim’s movements when they saw him grope the homeless woman, according to the LAPD.
Kim was taken into custody without incident and remains in custody on $575,000 bail.
Detectives believe that Kim may have more victims who have not come forward, according to the LAPD. Anyone with information about Kim or may have been a victim can call the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division at (213) 486-6910.
LOL, Gasgon, the new leftist DA in LA, will release him after ten minute booking.