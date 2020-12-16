Comments
CHATSWORTH (CBSLA) — Los Angeles firefighters continued to battle flames at a Chatsworth commercial building late Wednesday night.
Crews first responded to the Arizona Pipeline Company building in the 20500 block of Sunburst Street at about 9:50 p.m. and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the roof of the building, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Just after 10 p.m., firefighters transitioned to a defensive operation and additional crews were called to the scene. A total of 16 fire companies were assigned to the fire and were able to successfully keep the flames from spreading to nearby buildings.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening burn injury.