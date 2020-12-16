LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 3,948 newly confirmed cases and 38 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 124,613 cases and 1,666 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 71,280 had recovered.
There were a reported 1,000 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 212 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 5,550 newly confirmed cases and 63 additional fatalities, bringing the countywide total to 135,072 cases and 1,304 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 118,371 had recovered.
There were 1,413 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Tuesday, 271 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 497 newly confirmed cases and three additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 27,911 cases and 204 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 19,652 had recovered and 8,055 were under active quarantine.
There were 241 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, 59 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Wednesday evening, 1,383,078 Riverside County residents, 1,383,914 San Bernardino County residents and 310,661 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.
