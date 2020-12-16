Comments
INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Two people were critically hurt after a car slammed into a light pole in Inglewood late Tuesday night.
The crash occurred in the area of Hawthorne Boulevard and West 103rd Street at around 11:50 p.m.
Both victims were rushed to a local hospital with critical injuries. Their names were not released.
There was no word regarding whether drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.
Hawthorne Boulevard was shut down in both directions for several hours early Wednesday. It was expected to reopen before 8 a.m.