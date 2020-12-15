SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — A new mom who was transferred to Providence Saint John’s Health Center nearly a month ago for COVID-19 treatment got to go home Tuesday and meet her newborn son for the first time.

Natalhie Herrera, 35, was transferred to the Santa Monica hospital after giving birth to her son on Nov. 11. Hospital officials said she was seemingly losing her battle against the coronavirus when she arrived and was placed on ECMO — a machine that helps to oxygenate the lungs.

Her son Felipe, who was born three weeks early, spent some time in the neonatal intensive care unit before being able to go home with his dad and big brother.