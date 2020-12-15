CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, KCAL 9, Los Angeles, Melrose

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was killed and another was in critical condition after a shooting in the Fairfax District shopping area.

(credit: John Schreiber/CBS)

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. near Melrose and Stanley avenues, Los Angeles police spokeswoman Officer Rosario Cervantes said. One man in his mid-20s was declared dead at the scene, and the second was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation determined that the two men were standing outside when they were shot near the intersection, which includes a Starbucks, Urban Outfitters and several other retail shops.

No arrests have been made, and a description of the shooter has not yet been released.

  1. joeybagobagels says:
    December 15, 2020 at 3:22 pm

    If they’d just defund the police faster!

    Dolts

