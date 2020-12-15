LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was killed and another was in critical condition after a shooting in the Fairfax District shopping area.
The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. near Melrose and Stanley avenues, Los Angeles police spokeswoman Officer Rosario Cervantes said. One man in his mid-20s was declared dead at the scene, and the second was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
A shooting near the intersection of Melrose Ave and Stanley. #LAPD putting up a tent over the scene which usually indicates it’s fatal but still working to confirm that. Melrose completely shut down for a couple blocks so avoid area @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/OUiMhjG7ex
— John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) December 15, 2020
A preliminary investigation determined that the two men were standing outside when they were shot near the intersection, which includes a Starbucks, Urban Outfitters and several other retail shops.
No arrests have been made, and a description of the shooter has not yet been released.
