LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Long Beach State University’s men’s basketball program has paused all team activities for two weeks and won’t play its next five games following a positive COVID-19 test Tuesday.

In three rounds of testing over the last three days, all members of the program had tested negative. However, during Tuesday morning’s round of testing, the program received one positive test from a non-player.

The individual was isolated following the test, according to the university. All Tier 1 individuals within the men’s basketball cohort will enter a two-week quarantine.

According to the NCAA, Tier 1 is the highest exposure tier and consists of players, coaches, athletic trainers and physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.

The Beach was scheduled to play UCLA in a nonconference game at Pauley Pavilion Tuesday night. UCLA considers the game to be postponed and hopes to reschedule it.

Tuesday’s cancelation marked the second time a game between the Bruins and Long Beach State was postponed because of COVID-19 protocol within the Beach program.

The teams had originally been scheduled to play on Nov. 30 at Pauley Pavilion.

The Beach’s nonconference games at California Baptist scheduled for Saturday and at San Diego next Tuesday will not be played as scheduled as well as Big West Conference games at UC Riverside scheduled for Dec. 27-28.

On Monday, UC Riverside announced its men’s basketball program has paused all team-related activities due to a positive COVID-19 test of a member within the program and accompanying contact tracing measures.

Long Beach State is the second men’s college basketball program in Los Angeles County currently pausing its program because of coronavirus issues.

On Sunday, USC paused its program after a positive coronavirus test. The Trojans have canceled or postponed four games.

