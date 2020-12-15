LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Former NBA player Glen “Big Baby” Davis is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in connection with a 2018 assault case.
Ronald Glen Davis, 34, ordered to perform community service and ordered to pay restitution last year in connection with an April 8, 2018 incident outside a club on Robertson Boulevard in West Hollywood. Prosecutors say Davis threw a man into a wall during an altercation.
Davis was required to perform 320 hours of community labor to be completed this year, and ordered to pay $104,479. If the court determines Tuesday he stayed out of trouble and completed the terms of the plea deal, the one felony count of battery with serious bodily injury will be reduced to a misdemeanor.
When he played in the NBA between 2007 and 2015, the 6-foot-9 Davis played for the Los Angeles Clippers, the Orlando Magic and the Boston Celtics. He later signed with a team in a Canadian basketball league.