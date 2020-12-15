Comments
CULVER CITY (CBSLA) – A brush fire burning caused officers to issue a SigAlert for three briefly blocked freeway lanes.
The fire was reported around 6:50 p.m. in the area of the northbound 405 Freeway, north of Venice Boulevard in Culver City, according to the California Highway Patrol.
There have been no reports of injuries or damage to structures.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
By 7:21 p.m., all blocked lanes were back open, the C.H.P. added.
