PARAMOUNT (CBSLA) – One person was killed in a collision on the eastbound 105 Freeway in Paramount Tuesday evening.
Officers were dispatched at 8:13 p.m. just west of Garfield Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Four eastbound lanes of the freeway were closed during the investigation, the C.H.P. reported.
No information about the victim or circumstances of the crash were immediately available.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
